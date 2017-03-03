5 ways the UFC has blatantly copied the WWE

They two promotions are practically twins at this point!

This should never have been allowed to happen (Picture credits: MMAjunkie)

The UFC is one of the premier combat sports promotions in the world today, following its mammoth $4.2 billion takeover in 2016. With MMA being the fastest growing sport in the world, it is of very little surprise that the UFC is experiencing something of a golden age.

But, on this journey to become a global superpower in the world of combat sports, the UFC has definitely been taking some pointers from other successful business operations – especially in boxing and pro-wrestling.

Leaving aside the boxing part of it, for now, today we look at how the UFC has been inspired by the success of the world’s most successful pro-wrestling promotion – the WWE. Despite Dana White and co having eclipsed Vince McMahon’s legacy in terms of monetary value, the UFC has taken its fair share of ideas from World Wrestling Entertainment.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 ways the UFC has blatantly copied the WWE.

#1) Title fights being given and not earned

This is more of a recent development for the UFC but something that has been happening forever in the WWE as people are handed title shots rather than having to earn them. This is something that kind of makes sense in the WWE as the results of their events and feuds are scripted.

But, while it’s no surprise, it’s sad to see the UFC reduced to this. A direct result of having to book more money fights after the mammoth takeover, the premier MMA promotion is looking at ways to get the most out of every card financially and this means a lot of deserving fighters are being robbed of their title opportunities.

Conor McGregor jumping the line to get a title shot against Eddie Alvarez to become the first fighter in UFC history to become a simultaneous two-weight World Champion. Ronda Rousey being given a free title fight on her return after over a year away from the sport.

The latest example is Georges St. Pierre given a direct title bout against Michael Bisping upon announcing his return to the promotion he left three years ago. A tactic to use the biggest names to draw the most crowds and make the most money is something taken directly out of the WWE’s playbook.