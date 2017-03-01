5 ways UFC proves to WWE that simpler is better

Think about it for a second, Vince.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 11:40 IST

Could WWE learn something from UFC?

In the new era of WWE, it seems as if their unofficial motto is that more equals better.

There is so much material to digest within the product and it's been that way for a while now, with the brand split having combined with the WWE Network to make the company feel busier than ever.

Some see that as a good thing, meanwhile others feel as if they could learn from alternative promotions. Not in the world of professional wrestling, of course - but instead from the guys and girls over at the UFC.

Mixed martial arts has always been a relatively simple concept in terms of putting on events, but nobody really takes the time to think about just how successful it has been. After all, the UFC being sold for over $4 billion speaks volumes.

So what does it come down to? It's simple - literally. WWE love to cram as many things as they can into a typical working week, meanwhile, the UFC like to spread things out and generally manufacture their product a little differently.

Obviously, the two sports can't be compared all too much, but the methods behind their success can indeed be analysed.

With that being said, let's take a look at five ways UFC prove to WWE that simpler is better.

#1 Entrances

Are Enzo and Cass running out of steam?

Yes, all of the pyrotechnics and what not surrounding WWE entrances are great but sometimes things need to be a little bit simpler than that.

Whilst a good entrance can resonate with the crowd, in today's modern era of professional wrestling it can also assist in over exposing that act to the audience. If you need an example, then just look at Enzo & Cass.

In the UFC, things are a lot more straight forward. You have an entrance song, and you come out from the back alongside some trainers.

It's all about looking like a badass on your way to the ring as you come out through the crowd, giving that extra sense of brotherhood with the fans. Ironically enough, who had the best entrance in the last few years in WWE? The Shield.

Onto something that's just a bit obvious.