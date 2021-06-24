5 of the worst haircuts in UFC history

UFC fighters, just like other famous athletes, are often spotted sporting unique looks. While many have signature tattoos to make them stand out from the crowd, a few go for signature hairstyles. Many athletes across sports have failed when going for cool hairdos, and UFC fighters are no exception.

UFC fights over the years have made fans witness all kinds of unsettling style statements. Be it long, unkempt hair blinding a fighter inside the octagon or ugly hair color that is so unnerving that it ends up distracting the opponent, the UFC has had its fair share of bad haircuts. On that note, let's take a look at some of the worst haircuts ever seen in the UFC.

#5 - Clay Guida

Clay Guida training | Image via IG @clayguida

The former and inaugural Strikeforce lightweight champion made his UFC debut in 2006. Over the years, Clay Guida has fought many MMA legends like Nick Diaz, Kenny Florian and BJ Penn.

In his most recent UFC fight in 2021, 'The Carpenter' defeated Michael Johnson via unanimous decision. From securing a 15-fight winning streak across different promotions to going 9-9 in the last decade in the UFC, a lot has changed for Guida. Everything except his hairstyle.

Clay Guida makes our list of some of the worst haircuts in UFC history. Guida sports a shoulder-length hairstyle, which plays a role in distracting his opponents, apart from hiding his bald spot. The lightweight fighter once had to braid his caveman-like hair when Gray Maynard filed a complaint with the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board a month before their bout in 2012.

According to the counsel for the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board, Nick Lembo, Gray Maynard's complaint stated:

"(Clay Guida's hair) could pose a distraction to their fighter…and that they thought it gave an unfair advantage to their opponent."

Check Clay Guida's braided hair look here:

