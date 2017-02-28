5 WWE gimmick matches we want to see in UFC

These gimmick matches could revolutionise the UFC.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 12:56 IST

This is the definition of innovation

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has come a long way in the last few decades, transitioning from a no-rules occasion that was described was "human cockfighting" into a respectable promotion that puts on some of the greatest fights you're likely to see.

However, what they have failed to realise thus far is that they need one more element in order to really reach the mountain top. Of course, we are indeed talking about gimmick matches.

The WWE is full of fascinating match types and scenarios that have been thought up by the likes of Vince McMahon behind the scenes, and it's about time that the world of mixed martial arts is introduced to them. After all, wouldn't it be the perfect way to continue the blossoming friendship between the two companies?

We aren't thinking about including anything too ridiculous, but then again you may perceive a few choices to be a tad silly. Either way, that's not our intention, and we honestly believe that quite a few of these could be a realistic possibility. They'd be absolutely barbaric, but some would say that's the fun of it.

So without further ado, here are five WWE gimmick matches we want to see in UFC.

#1 Hell in a Cell

Can we get Dana to announce the structure like Vince used to please?

The main point of this one would be to just see how interesting the visual would be. The two competitors would have a great deal more room in which to fight one another, and you could introduce the rule that they're allowed to use the cell as a weapon - which is so rarely done in the WWE nowadays, but we digress.

It would make things feel grand and you could even alter the structure in order to allow fans in attendance to view the action a little bit better. It'd be a bit messy the first time around but try telling yourself that people wouldn't want to see this.

It's one of the most beloved matches in the history of professional wrestling, and mixed martial arts would be substantially improved by its addition. Onto something that would be a little bit of a car crash.