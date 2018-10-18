5 WWE Superstars Who Could Succeed In The UFC

Ronda Rousey has succeeded in the UFC and in WWE

Everyone knows the world of WWE is scripted entertainment, rather than a legitimate athletic competition – but to its legions of fans that doesn’t make it any less fun. It also doesn’t mean that the wrestlers who perform for the WWE Universe aren’t extremely tough in their own right.

Over the years WWE has been home to some truly tough people who could well have succeeded in the world of MMA – names like Steve Blackman, Scott Steiner and Haku all come to mind – and today’s roster is no different.

When looking at current WWE superstars who could make it in the UFC, three obvious names come to mind – former UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and former UFC contender Shayna Baszler. But we know all about those three from their previous careers in the UFC.

The following 5 WWE superstars on the other hand have never set foot into the UFC Octagon – but if they did, they might fare a little better than their former WWE alumni CM Punk.

#1 Rezar

Rezar (right) cuts an intimidating figure as one of the Authors of Pain

One half of the powerhouse tag team known as the Authors of Pain, it’s not a stretch to suggest that Rezar – real name Gzim Selmani – could’ve made it to the UFC already had he not moved into the world of pro-wrestling in 2015.

Many fans wouldn’t know that prior to joining WWE early that year, Rezar actually had a successful MMA career fighting out of the famed Golden Glory camp in the Netherlands – the same team that produced legends like Alistair Overeem and Semmy Schilt.

An ethnic Kosovo Albanian, Rezar trained in kickboxing and judo as a child and then took up MMA at the age of 15, and went onto a successful amateur career before turning pro in 2012. ‘The Albanian Psycho’, as he was known, even picked up a win over UFC veteran Oli Thompson before signing with Bellator in 2014.

He lost his lone fight there that October, but judging by his previous form and relatively young age there’s no reason why he couldn’t have gone onto more success – and with the UFC’s expansion into Europe, as well as his Overeem connection, he could well have been signed by the world’s biggest MMA promotion.

Should Rezar ever decide that the life of a WWE superstar is no longer for him, there’s little doubt that he could move back into MMA – and probably make it in the UFC.

