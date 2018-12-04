×
5 Young UFC Stars to watch out for in 2019

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
47   //    04 Dec 2018, 11:44 IST

These 5 stars might end up being the face of UFC in 2019
These 5 stars might end up being the face of UFC in 2019

UFC is the biggest Mixed Martial Arts promotion in the world. Never has the promotion been more important, and it has grown a great deal in the past decade.

Every year, the UFC churns out some of the top talents from around the world. Be it signing the hottest star outside their company, or finding young talents hidden away, there is no doubt that the UFC has a lot to look forward to each year from their younger stars.

2018 was no different. Several stars shone in a big way. They established themselves as those capable of stealing the show and taking over from the veterans in the company. The next generation of UFC stars is here.

Now, it is up to them to continue that and establish themselves in a big way in 2019. The year will be critical for them because if they can continue the current run which they are on, they will only go onwards and upwards.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 talented young UFC stars to watch out for in 2019.

#5 Zabit Magomedsharipov

Zabit Magomedsharipov (right)
Zabit Magomedsharipov (right)

At 27 years of age, the Russian fighter has already established himself well within the UFC.

An exciting aggressive talent, Zabit is universally considered to be a star to look out for. His future in the UFC seems to have limitless potential, and championship fights seem like only a few months.

With a 15-1 record and 4-0 undefeated streak in the UFC in 2 years, his third year might just be the year that Zabit Magomedsharopov can break through to the next level in the company.

With this in mind, it might be best to keep a watch out for him. The only problem is that he is yet to be confronted by a real challenge in the UFC. It will be interesting to see how things play out when he is confronted by a fighter of his own calibre.

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
