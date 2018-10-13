×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MMA News: 50 Cent wants Khabib to stop fighting for UFC.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
203   //    13 Oct 2018, 12:07 IST

Everybody wants a piece of
Everybody wants a piece of "the Eagle".

What's the story?

Hip- Hop Icon and Bellator MMA ambassador, 50 Cent wants the Dagestani legend, Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov to be part of the Bellator roster. Cent has stated that he is willing to pay 2 million cash if Khabib decides to fight for Bellator.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov showcased a brilliant performance against the Irish superstar Conor McGregor in UFC 229 at Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, the controversial events that followed Khabib's triumph eclipsed this remarkable performance. Nurmagomedov jumped the cage after submitting McGregor and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis.


This started a massive brawl in the arena, following which McGregor, who was recovering from the Khabib's mauling got sucker punched by members of Khabib's gang which included PFL fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Khabib's cousin) and Zubaira Tukhugov (UFC Featherweight who was scheduled to fight Artem later this month).

According to Dana White's post-fight press conference, It was said that he will surely be cut by the UFC. All three individuals from Khabib's team who were arrested for causing the brawl were released after the Irishman refused to press charges on them.

The heart of the matter

50 Cent has been a friend of the Bellator family for quite some time. Earlier this year, 50 stated that he sold his iconic "Get The Strap" catchphrase to Bellator for $1 million. His signature champagne brand has also been integrated into Bellator events from in-arena signage to mat placements.

Now, the American rapping sensation has taken up the role of a matchmaker in the promotion and has invited the UFC's undisputed lightweight Champion Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov to fight under the Bellator MMA banner. These statements were made after Khabib stated that he would leave UFC if his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov is stopped from fighting in the promotion for his involvement in the UFC 229 melee.

What's next?

How UFC president Dana White deals with this situation will be critical for the company's future. And, he needs to solve this situation without antagonizing both 'Team McGregor' & 'Team Khabib' to make sure the UFC roster maintains its status quo.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalaripayattu Practitioner.
MMA News: "Mini Khabib" joins Robin Black for 'McGregor...
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
UFC News: McGregor ready to fight Ferguson if Khabib...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Khabib says there's "no way" he's shaking Conor...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230: Nate Diaz calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov 
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: McGregor to showcase his forgotten skills...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White hypes Up 'McGregor Vs Khabib' on...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: McGregor gives an epic response to Khabib fan...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Referee and Judges for 'McGregor vs. Khabib'...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor desires to fight Ali Abdelaziz;...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us