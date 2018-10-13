MMA News: 50 Cent wants Khabib to stop fighting for UFC.

Everybody wants a piece of "the Eagle".

What's the story?

Hip- Hop Icon and Bellator MMA ambassador, 50 Cent wants the Dagestani legend, Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov to be part of the Bellator roster. Cent has stated that he is willing to pay 2 million cash if Khabib decides to fight for Bellator.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov showcased a brilliant performance against the Irish superstar Conor McGregor in UFC 229 at Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, the controversial events that followed Khabib's triumph eclipsed this remarkable performance. Nurmagomedov jumped the cage after submitting McGregor and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis.

"When the eagle is aggravated it flies out of its cage and attacks its prey even if it just finished with its previous meal, nature is so unforgiving"



~David Attenborough #UFC229 @joerogan pic.twitter.com/YLtfFMB5Oy — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 8, 2018

This started a massive brawl in the arena, following which McGregor, who was recovering from the Khabib's mauling got sucker punched by members of Khabib's gang which included PFL fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Khabib's cousin) and Zubaira Tukhugov (UFC Featherweight who was scheduled to fight Artem later this month).

According to Dana White's post-fight press conference, It was said that he will surely be cut by the UFC. All three individuals from Khabib's team who were arrested for causing the brawl were released after the Irishman refused to press charges on them.

The heart of the matter

50 Cent has been a friend of the Bellator family for quite some time. Earlier this year, 50 stated that he sold his iconic "Get The Strap" catchphrase to Bellator for $1 million. His signature champagne brand has also been integrated into Bellator events from in-arena signage to mat placements.

Now, the American rapping sensation has taken up the role of a matchmaker in the promotion and has invited the UFC's undisputed lightweight Champion Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov to fight under the Bellator MMA banner. These statements were made after Khabib stated that he would leave UFC if his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov is stopped from fighting in the promotion for his involvement in the UFC 229 melee.

I️ think it’s wrong what the UFC is doing to Khabib, they didn’t do the same thing to McGregor. I’ll pay 2 million cash tonight if he will fight for me at Bellator. pic.twitter.com/K7QYxR4IHI — 50cent (@50cent) October 13, 2018

What's next?

How UFC president Dana White deals with this situation will be critical for the company's future. And, he needs to solve this situation without antagonizing both 'Team McGregor' & 'Team Khabib' to make sure the UFC roster maintains its status quo.