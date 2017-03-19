7 Times MMA fighters were the victims of vehicular accidents

A piercing lesson in how fragile human life is

Life can be fickle – a fusillade of misfortune alleviated by the occasional lapping of prosperity. Felicity can capsize into misery in the blink of an eye, regardless of who you are; fate doesn’t favour royalty over rags. We hear too few tales of those indomitable souls who inch through the tunnels of despair, never losing hope of the intangible sunlight.

Now imagine a mixed martial artist finding themselves similarly adrift – their life is a ritual purging and they must endure beatings in front of screaming hordes before they are rewarded. The bane of every fighter is injury; for them, the body is the end-all and be-all.

It is the weapon that their surgical minds wield and use to overthrow opposers and that which keeps them fed and clothed.

Physical trauma is the worst thing that can happen to a fighter and there are so many examples of promising careers turned to dust after being pitted with injuries. Former Bellator champion and current UFC middleweight Hector Lombard said himself that it is miracle that he and his family survived a ghastly car crash this week.

The 39-year-old Olympian was unscathed and the mishap will not cost him precious time before he is able to Octagon again. But there have been incidents of those who weren’t as fortunate as him:

#7 Scott Rogan

Many from the community commemorated Rogan’s passing by lighting Chinese lanterns

35-year-old Scott Rogan may not have made the mark he intended to in the sport, but the outpouring of grief at his funeral was a symbol of what he meant to his near and dear ones. In April 2015, the Newcastle native’s motorbike cannoned into a car; the driver escaped harm, but Rogan succumbed to his injuries.

A well-travelled fighter, Rogan’s larger-than-life persona was infectious – his girlfriend described him as a hulking softie. Before his untimely death, Rogan was giving back to the MMA community by training fighters in Dubai and Newcastle.