8 Best UFC Lightweights of all-time

Anderson Jones FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 57 // 12 Dec 2018, 15:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Eagle vs. El Cucuy!

The ‘stuck in the mud’ Lightweight division is currently one of the hottest weight classes in the UFC and for good measure. The MMA fraternity is still reeling in the aftermath of a highly explosive feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Notorious One may have convincingly lost, but in the process helped legitimize one of the most intimidating men on the roster.

The Eagle is the undefeated, undisputed champion and not all that underappreciated anymore. Khabib’s loyal fan base has already opined that the Dagestan grappler could be the greatest lightweight in UFC history, however, there’s still a long way to go before we confer the Lightweight GOAT status on the Russian mauler.

Much before the arrivals of Khabib and Connor, the Lightweight division was considered to be one of the more consistent weight classes in UFC’s history in terms of the quality of fights, champions, and its contenders. The 17-year chronology of the division has seen many great fighters string together an impressive resume which consequentially popularized the division.

This slider lists those standout Lightweights of the UFC.

Honorable Mentions:

Eddie Alvarez (29-6, Former UFC Lightweight Champion)

Anthony Pettis (21-8, Former UFC Lightweight Champion)

Sean Sherk (36-4-1, Former UFC Lightweight Champion)

#7 Donald Cerrone (34-11)

Everybody loves Cowboy.

Cowboy is incontestably the greatest fighter to have not won a championship in the UFC. Cerrone made his UFC debut in 2011 at UFC 126 and has since gone on to fight 29 times in 7 years, having accumulated records for the most wins (21) and finishes (15) in UFC history.

Advertisement

A veritable workhorse, Cerrone competed in the Lightweight division for a majority of his career. The Gaidojutsu and Brazilian Jujitsu black belt has amassed 15 wins in the Lightweight division which include victories against elite former champions Benson Henderson and Eddie Alvarez.

He went on an incredible 8-fight win streak before he came up short in the Lightweight title fight against Rafael Dos Anjos. Cerrone moved up to the Welterweight division and is as motivated as ever at the age of 34. So what if he didn’t win the top prize, Cerrone was thoroughly entertaining to watch and has a well-documented record against skilled opponents.

1 / 7 NEXT

Advertisement