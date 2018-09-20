Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
A look at some of the fun prop bets related to Conor McGregor's fight at UFC 229

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
272   //    20 Sep 2018, 00:15 IST

Conor McGregor After-Fight Party And Wynn Nightlife Residency Debut, Encore Beach Club At Night In Wynn Las Vegas
Conor McGregor at his After-Fight Party at the Encore Beach Club At Night in the Wynn Las Vegas

Yesterday, MMA Champion -- and one of the world’s most iconic athletes -- Conor McGregor announced the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. McGregor is the founder, chairman and majority owner of Eire Born Spirits, the parent company of Proper No. Twelve, which is launching in Ireland and the United States; international expansion is planned for 2019 and onward via global distributor Proximo.

But that is not the only newsworthy-item related to the UFC's Conor McGregor this week. His upcoming fight at UFC 229 has a press conference scheduled for today, September 19th, at 5:00 PM EST. In turn, Las Vegas odds-makers have been preparing for another classic pre-fight conference involving McGregor.

One such sportsbook keeping tabs on Mr. McGregor is BetDSI, a company known to service people in over 140 countries around the world. These props are indeed primarily centered around the title fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, and wagering is still open to the general public:

Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have to be separated?

Yes -900

No +500

Will either Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw something?

Yes +125

No -165

Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?

Yes +100

No -140

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear a papakha?

Yes +260

No -380

What will Conor McGregor wear?

Suit -525

Polo +215

T-Shirt +475

Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?

Yes -800

No +400

Will Conor McGregor say "Proper Twelve"?

Yes -5000

No +2000

Will Conor McGregor take a drink of Proper Twelve whiskey?

Yes +150

No -190

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say "tap machine"?

Yes +145

No -185

Will Conor McGregor say "Russian Mafia"?

Yes +600

No -1200

Total curse words said by Conor McGregor

Over 10 (-120)

Under 10 (-120)

Will "Mystic Mac" (Conor McGregor) predict a KO finish over Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Yes -2000

No +1000

Will Conor McGregor reference that he's the real UFC Lightweight Champion?

Yes -350

No +250

Will Conor McGregor grab or steal Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Title belt?

Yes +280

No -400

Total questions asked to Dana White

Over 5 (-140)

Under 5 (+100)

Total questions asked to Conor McGregor

Over 18 (-135)

Under 18 (-105)

Total questions asked to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Over 10.5 (-120)

Under 10.5 (-120)

Will someone be arrested at Broadway 45th and 46th street viewing party?

Yes +300

No -500

Should you choose to wager, do so smartly and legally. All wagers will be graded during press conference portion shown today on UFC Fight Pass, not any other broadcast.

UFC 229 Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov MMA/UFC News UFC Fighters
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
