A look at some of the fun prop bets related to Conor McGregor's fight at UFC 229
Yesterday, MMA Champion -- and one of the world’s most iconic athletes -- Conor McGregor announced the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. McGregor is the founder, chairman and majority owner of Eire Born Spirits, the parent company of Proper No. Twelve, which is launching in Ireland and the United States; international expansion is planned for 2019 and onward via global distributor Proximo.
But that is not the only newsworthy-item related to the UFC's Conor McGregor this week. His upcoming fight at UFC 229 has a press conference scheduled for today, September 19th, at 5:00 PM EST. In turn, Las Vegas odds-makers have been preparing for another classic pre-fight conference involving McGregor.
One such sportsbook keeping tabs on Mr. McGregor is BetDSI, a company known to service people in over 140 countries around the world. These props are indeed primarily centered around the title fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, and wagering is still open to the general public:
Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have to be separated?
Yes -900
No +500
Will either Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw something?
Yes +125
No -165
Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?
Yes +100
No -140
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear a papakha?
Yes +260
No -380
What will Conor McGregor wear?
Suit -525
Polo +215
T-Shirt +475
Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?
Yes -800
No +400
Will Conor McGregor say "Proper Twelve"?
Yes -5000
No +2000
Will Conor McGregor take a drink of Proper Twelve whiskey?
Yes +150
No -190
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say "tap machine"?
Yes +145
No -185
Will Conor McGregor say "Russian Mafia"?
Yes +600
No -1200
Total curse words said by Conor McGregor
Over 10 (-120)
Under 10 (-120)
Will "Mystic Mac" (Conor McGregor) predict a KO finish over Khabib Nurmagomedov?
Yes -2000
No +1000
Will Conor McGregor reference that he's the real UFC Lightweight Champion?
Yes -350
No +250
Will Conor McGregor grab or steal Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Title belt?
Yes +280
No -400
Total questions asked to Dana White
Over 5 (-140)
Under 5 (+100)
Total questions asked to Conor McGregor
Over 18 (-135)
Under 18 (-105)
Total questions asked to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Over 10.5 (-120)
Under 10.5 (-120)
Will someone be arrested at Broadway 45th and 46th street viewing party?
Yes +300
No -500
Should you choose to wager, do so smartly and legally. All wagers will be graded during press conference portion shown today on UFC Fight Pass, not any other broadcast.