A look at Conor McGregor's popular and acclaimed Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
41   //    09 Oct 2018, 20:03 IST

Conor McGregor at a press conference
Win or lose, the world is still talking about the UFC's Conor McGregor days after his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. This not only has to do with main event fight helping to make UFC 229 such a big financial success but the fact that he launched Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey – one of the main sponsors of UFC 229 – just a few weeks before the event.

A few of the statistics already being reported on Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey:

  • Proper No. Twelve sold more than most brands sell in a full year in just the first few weeks on the market in Ireland and the USA. 
  • Six months worth of product was shipped out within 10 days of launch. The team had bottled what was estimated to be enough for six months of strong sales. McGregor had said it wouldn't be enough and he was right.
  • Key liquor stores, including TESCO, are putting signs on their displays limiting the amount of product that consumer can buy due to them selling out too quickly. Binny’s sold out of Proper No. Twelve in all 40 locations in one weekend.
  • Proper Whiskey has over 257,000 followers on Instagram. This makes Proper Twelve one of the top five most followed spirits brands on Instagram. By comparison, Casamigos only has 124,000 followers, Jameson has 115,000 followers, and Patron has 216,000 followers as of this article's writing.
  • McGregor himself will be donating $5 USD for every case of Proper No. Twelve sold to First Responders, up to $1 million USD per year.

Social media is full of reviews of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Below are some of the positive Proper-related highlights that were found on Twitter and Instagram. More information on the brand itself can be found at www.properwhiskey.com.

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
