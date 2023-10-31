“A recipe for trouble” - Elon Musk shares post-Twitter acquisition thoughts with Joe Rogan

Elon Musk is a man who has firmly entrenched himself as a frequent talking point in recent times. Whether that's due to his technological innovations with SpaceX or his controversial conduct, the billionaire is often in the news. Someone who has the pleasure of picking his mind is UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

Musk is a frequent guest on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The two have had countless discussions, and in episode #2054, they touched on his thoughts regarding X/Twitter after his acquisition of the social media platform through his company, X Corp, making him its chairman.

Joe Rogan previously endorsed Elon Musk's plans to acquire X/Twitter, hoping the platform would be policed less severely. Now that the two have finally been able to converse over Musk's acquisition of X/Twitter, Rogan asked him about whether it has made his life easier. Musk said (at 0:24 minutes):

"Well, it's certainly a recipe for trouble or contention."

This led to Joe Rogan asking him about what led to his initial decision to acquire the app, to which Elon Musk said (at 0:36 minutes):

"This is going to sound somewhat melodramatic, but I was worried that it was having a corrosive effect on civilization. That it was just having a bad impact."

The pair also spoke about how Silicon Valley's geographical proximity to San Francisco, which Musk considers to be a hotbed of far-left thinking, may have influenced the sociopolitical rhetoric of social media apps developed in Silicon Valley.

Why didn't Elon Musk fight Mark Zuckerberg?

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were rumored for an MMA fight several months ago after Musk expressed an interest in facing Zuckerberg in a cage fight. Despite initial interest in the bout from the likes of UFC CEO Dana White, who wanted to promote the matchup, the fight itself never materialized.

While Zuckerberg, who is a trained martial artist, was determined to compete against Musk, the SpaceX CEO remained non-committal. Ultimately, the fight fell through and he never seemed serious about it.