“A slave in her own home” - Fans urge Dee Devlin to break free from Conor McGregor amid disturbing video leak

This past week, allegations came to light that UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who is currently engaged to Dee Devlin, had commited sexual assault. Since then, the allegations have picked up and landed the Irishman in hot water.

On June 18, a twitter user @AmiriKing posted a lengthy tweet talking about the consequences those making false accusations should suffer.

Two days… The woman accusing Conor McGregor of rape was chilling with him just 30 minutes after she claims the sexual assault happened. 🙄She didn’t run to the numerous police officers in the arena. She didn’t phone 911. She didn’t ask bystanders for help.What does she do?Two days… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The woman accusing Conor McGregor of rape was chilling with him just 30 minutes after she claims the sexual assault happened. 🙄She didn’t run to the numerous police officers in the arena. She didn’t phone 911. She didn’t ask bystanders for help.What does she do?Two days… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zyyB4ZDcS2

Some MMA fans, however, took the opportunity to attack McGregor and urged Devlin to take action.

"Connors wife should be taking note and filing for divorce"

"I think so too. Something definitely happened. Consensually yes. Something happened. And that’s f**ked up because his wife has been there from the getty up. God doesn’t create many of them."

One user linked the debacle to the fact that McGregor is not technically married to Devlin:

"Actually it’s very funny because he’s pulling the same long con as Jon, she’s still Dee Devlin because he absolutely refuses to marry her [because if he does, the next time he cheats is grounds for divorce meaning she’s entitled to assets]. She’s being taken for a complete fool."

Joe - most ratio’d birmingham resident @brokenboof @powerfulrimey Actually it’s very funny because he’s pulling the same long con as Jon, she’s still Dee Devlin because he absolutely refuses to marry her (because if he does, the next time he cheats is grounds for divorce meaning she’s entitled to assets). She’s being taken for a complete fool. @powerfulrimey Actually it’s very funny because he’s pulling the same long con as Jon, she’s still Dee Devlin because he absolutely refuses to marry her (because if he does, the next time he cheats is grounds for divorce meaning she’s entitled to assets). She’s being taken for a complete fool.

"Dee Devlin is an absolute doormat. No amount of money can be worth the constant humiliation"

#ConorMcGregor Dee Devlin is an absolute doormat. No amount of money can be worth the constant humiliation Dee Devlin is an absolute doormat. No amount of money can be worth the constant humiliation#ConorMcGregor

"Dee Devlin must be a slave in her own home and relationship. I bet she is under the typical pimp control of drugs and mental abuse. She is probably in fear constantly. Why else would you never here her comment on the nights she's alone while he's accused of his crimes."

Real_Jay_Truth @echthegr8 Dee Devlin must be a slave in her own home and relationship. I bet she is under the typical pimp control of drugs and mental abuse. She is probably in fear constantly. Why else would you never here her comment on the nights she's alone while he's accused of his crimes. Dee Devlin must be a slave in her own home and relationship. I bet she is under the typical pimp control of drugs and mental abuse. She is probably in fear constantly. Why else would you never here her comment on the nights she's alone while he's accused of his crimes.

Fans further back Dee Devlin, call out Conor McGregor for his actions

After the allegations came to light, a video in which Conor McGregor can be seen with the woman who has accused him has made its way to the public. In the footage, McGregor can be seen taking the alleged victim into a private room by her hand. While she does not protest in the moment, fans still called out 'The Notorious' for being insensitive towards his long-term partner.

"So it kinda does and kinda doesn’t. It doesn’t in the fact that the woman said security forced her into the bathroom and he raped her. This looks like she willingly went. It does in that Dee Devlin has been there when he was nobody, and he’s publicly fine with being a scumbag."

Paraceta_moll @MollParace13343 Who knows what Conor mcgregor did, or has been doing with women. But people piling on Dee Devlin and judging her…we don’t know why she stays, maybe they have their own agreement, maybe she’s happy. Throw the shade on Conor, not on his girlfriend. Who knows what Conor mcgregor did, or has been doing with women. But people piling on Dee Devlin and judging her…we don’t know why she stays, maybe they have their own agreement, maybe she’s happy. Throw the shade on Conor, not on his girlfriend.

SuzannesAccount 2🏴‍☠️ @SuzanneAccount @FoxNews Conor McGregor 's wife, Dee Devlin, does not give a rat's ass about Conor having affairs and random sexual encounters, and assualting people. She lives a life of luxury and always knew what type of person he is. @FoxNews Conor McGregor 's wife, Dee Devlin, does not give a rat's ass about Conor having affairs and random sexual encounters, and assualting people. She lives a life of luxury and always knew what type of person he is.

