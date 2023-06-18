“A slave in her own home” - Fans urge Dee Devlin to break free from Conor McGregor amid disturbing video leak

This past week, allegations came to light that UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who is currently engaged to Dee Devlin, had commited sexual assault. Since then, the allegations have picked up and landed the Irishman in hot water.
On June 18, a twitter user @AmiriKing posted a lengthy tweet talking about the consequences those making false accusations should suffer.
Check out the tweet here:
Some MMA fans, however, took the opportunity to attack McGregor and urged Devlin to take action.
One user @memoryismisery said:
"Connors wife should be taking note and filing for divorce"
The original poster of the tweet, @AmiriKing, also appeared to concur, stating:
"I think so too. Something definitely happened. Consensually yes. Something happened. And that’s f**ked up because his wife has been there from the getty up. God doesn’t create many of them."
One user linked the debacle to the fact that McGregor is not technically married to Devlin:
"Actually it’s very funny because he’s pulling the same long con as Jon, she’s still Dee Devlin because he absolutely refuses to marry her [because if he does, the next time he cheats is grounds for divorce meaning she’s entitled to assets]. She’s being taken for a complete fool."
@Ermlookatme said:
"Dee Devlin is an absolute doormat. No amount of money can be worth the constant humiliation"
@echthegr8 stated:
"Dee Devlin must be a slave in her own home and relationship. I bet she is under the typical pimp control of drugs and mental abuse. She is probably in fear constantly. Why else would you never here her comment on the nights she's alone while he's accused of his crimes."
Fans further back Dee Devlin, call out Conor McGregor for his actions
After the allegations came to light, a video in which Conor McGregor can be seen with the woman who has accused him has made its way to the public. In the footage, McGregor can be seen taking the alleged victim into a private room by her hand. While she does not protest in the moment, fans still called out 'The Notorious' for being insensitive towards his long-term partner.
User @stickyboombooms shared the video and said:
"So it kinda does and kinda doesn’t. It doesn’t in the fact that the woman said security forced her into the bathroom and he raped her. This looks like she willingly went. It does in that Dee Devlin has been there when he was nobody, and he’s publicly fine with being a scumbag."
Check out some more reactions below: