"A starving lion who hasn’t eaten in weeks" - When Conor McGregor's featherweight interview had fans concerned over his weight cut 

UFC star Conor McGregor has ventured across three weight divisions: featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight. Impressively, 'The Notorious' clinched titles in two of these divisions—featherweight and lightweight.

However, what truly underscores McGregor's mettle is his seeming mastery over the brutal art of weight cutting, often cited as the most grueling aspect of the sport.

A lot of fighters, including McGregor's adversary Khabib Nurmagomedov have grappled with the process of weight cutting prior to matches. McGregor's UFC journey began in 2013 as a 145-pounder, and he rapidly asserted his supremacy, ascending the ranks. In a short timeframe, the former two-division champion secured victories over notable contenders in the division.

Expand Tweet

Recently a YouTube video has gained widespread attention featuring an interview between Conor McGregor and Ariel Helwani before his matchup against Dennis Siver in 2015.

Check out the video below:

Fans were swiftly amazed and concerned about McGregor's weight cut, as he appeared notably slender back then in contrast to his current weight.

One fan wrote:

"That was a rough cut."

Another wrote:

"Even his voice sounds exhausted!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Conor at 145 looked like one of those videos of a starving lion who hasn’t eaten in weeks."

"This was Conor McGregor before the hundreds of millions. Motivated and hungry both literally and figuratively."

"He always made weight. That’s not easy to be fair. Props for that, stuck to the rules."

"This is scary… it’s like looking into an alternate universe where he never became a fighter and ended up on drugs or something jeez"

Credits: Drop the gloves highlights on YouTube

Max Holloway recounts being worried about Conor McGregor after the Irishman yelled in pain during their clash

Max Holloway recently recollected a scene from his bout against Conor McGregor, where the Irishman audibly expressed pain.

Holloway and McGregor faced off in the octagon in 2013, resulting in a unanimous decision win for 'The Notorious.' However, during the fight, there was a particular instance when Holloway felt apprehensive about his adversary's well-being.

During a recent appearance on FLAGRANT podcast, 'Blessed' reminisced about the instance in their fight when McGregor showed visible signs of distress and let out a scream of pain:

"I had him in half guard and he was passing and I had like his ankle and right when he had passed I like hit and that's how he hurt his knee in the fight. He hurt his knee and he screamed."

He added:

"He screamed bro, that was like a painful scream so I was like, 'What the hell', I was like, 'You okay bro?' He's like, 'Yeah keep fighting, keep fighting'."

Check out Holloway's comments below (from 19:35):

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight