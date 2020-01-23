Addition of Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan announced for massive UFC 248 card

In addition to an already star-studded card featuring a fight for the UFC middleweight title between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero and a strawweight title fight between reigning champion Weili Zhang and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the UFC has announced the inclusion of another stellar middleweight match up between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 248 on 7th March.

Brunson, who recently signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC, will be looking to end Shahbazyan's undefeated status when the pair meet inside the Octagon. He boasts an 11-5 record in the UFC and is currently on the back of a two-fight winning streak over Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou respectively in his last two appearances.

Over the years, Brunson has been a consistent figure in the middleweight top 10 and he will be looking to climb further up the ladder by beating the undefeated Shahbazyan.

Shahbazyan was a winner of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series and he is touted to be one of the brightest prospects in the middleweight division. He is on a four-fight winning streak inside the Octagon and has finished three of them. In his last fight, the 22-year-old starched Brad Tavares in the first round. He will be looking to stretch his winning streak inside the Octagon to five when he goes up against Brunson.