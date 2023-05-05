Adriano Moraes believes Alyse Anderson can submit Stamp Fairtex

Adriano Moraes believes Alyse Anderson has the skills to submit Stamp Fairtex.

ONE Fight Night 10 will host some of the biggest matchups in the history of the promotion, including a can’t-miss headliner as ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson defends his title against eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes.

The event will also feature a high-stakes atomweight clash as No. 1 ranked contender Stamp Fairtex looks to squash the ONE world title aspirations of budding contender Alyse Anderson.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adriano Moraes shared his thoughts on Stamp vs. Anderson, suggesting that ‘Lil Savage’ could potentially score a submission win over the Thai fan-favorite with effective use of her wrestling and BJJ skills:

“She needs to blend her wrestling alongside her jiu-jitsu. This can help her nullify Stamp’s striking, which is her strong point,” Moraes said. “From there, I see her being able to impose her game. I believe she can submit Stamp or, if she is on top, land effective blows.”

Alyse Andreson is coming off an impressive come-from-behind submission victory over Asha Roka last year. Riding the momentum of that win, ‘Lil Savage’ will attempt to make it back-to-back submission at the expense of Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp has shown some struggles on the ground, having been submitted by Alyona Rassohyna and reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee. However, the former two-sport ONE world champion has shown significant improvement over the last year, suggesting that getting her to the mat could be much more difficult than expected for Alyse Anderson.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

