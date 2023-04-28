Adriano Moraes conquers the Colorado cold heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes channeled his inner kid by conquering the unexpected cold weather in Colorado this week.

Expected to be welcomed by warm and sunny weather, what Moraes confronted instead was a heap of white snow at his feet.

In a new Instagram reel, ‘Mikinho’ was seen reveling in the snow on a fantastic mountainside in Colorado, which has sent fans online feeling nostalgic about their first experience with the wintry phenomenon.

larissabmoraes said:

Living life right ! Be yourself 👊🏽♥️

salguerriero added:

Stay healthy, stay strong, stay happy porrraaa🔥🔥

The flyweight superstar is certainly realizing his childhood dream in headlining ONE Championship’s first on-ground U.S. event in Denver.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, he fights a familiar face again to try and settle the score against current ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson in front of a sold-out arena at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In their second fight, Johnson disparaged Moraes’ dreams of being able to beat him twice with an enviable knee to the head to win the ONE flyweight world title last August. So to come back again for the third time to shock the world again is an opportunity Adriano Moraes won’t take for granted.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

“It’s an honor for me to be able to make history in MMA facing an athlete like Demetrious Johnson – an athlete I never imagined I would face, and now I’m going to fight him for the third time. It’s very rewarding to have this opportunity, and I’m very happy to be doing this trilogy against one of the best fighters in the world.”

ONE Fight Night 10 goes down on May 5 and will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

