Adriano Moraes is more than ready heading into trilogy fight against Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes received support from several fighters after showcasing his excitement for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

On May 5, Moraes will have an opportunity to solidify himself as the greatest flyweight in ONE Championship history. He will meet Demetrious Johnson in the Circle for the third time with the ONE flyweight world championship on the line. ‘Mikinho’ recently posted a two-week countdown on Instagram with the caption saying:

“2 weeks !!!! Countdown 🔥💯👊🏾”

Adriano Moraes trains at the American Top Team in South Florida, joining hundreds of professional fighters. When the Brazilian shared his ONE Fight Night 10 countdown, several teammates commented on their support:

“Boraaaaaa🔥- UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes”

“Do it bro, just do it! - Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos”

“🔥🔥- ONE MMA strawweight contender Gustavo Balart”

After regaining the ONE flyweight world title against Geje Eustaquio, Adriano Moraes looked to defend his throne against Demetrious Johnson. ‘Mighty Mouse’ had won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix and seemed destined to become the undisputed king. In April 2021, ‘Mikinho’ shocked the MMA world by becoming the first person to knock out Johnson.

The flyweight greats parted ways for one fight before meeting again at ONE on Prime Video 1. Johnson avenged his loss with a fourth-round knockout, leading to the must-see trilogy bought at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

For those that can’t attend the sold-out event at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

