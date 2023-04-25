Fans pitch their dream ONE Championship matches in 2023

ONE Championship has already put on some dream matchups in 2023 and we are less than five months into the calendar year.

This year, ONE fans have already been treated to main events like Superbon vs. Chingiz Allazov, Fabricio Andrade vs. John Lineker 2, and Nong-O Hama vs. Jonathan Haggerty, which headlined ONE Fight Night 9 this past weekend.

All of that is ahead of ONE Fight Night 10, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest nights in the history of the promotion. On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield Colorado.

With this history-making event, some of the biggest names on the roster are set to compete, with the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Mikey Musumeci, Stamp Fairtex, Sage Northcutt, Aung La N Sang, Roberto Soldic and Reinier de Ridder all slated to be in action on the card.

That's without mentioning one of the most anticipated fights of the year going down in the main event, as flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson faces Adriano Moraes for a third time.

Ahead of this huge event, the promotion posted on Instagram asking fans what fights they want to see throughout the remainder of 2023, prompting some great results in the comments below the post:

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong called for two dream striking contests:

“rodtang vs superlek and haggerty vs harrison!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

User niamrhoss.bjj echoed the CEO’s statement, suggesting an all-English showdown in the UK:

“@jhaggerty_ v @liambadco at Wembley Stadium 🇬🇧”

dylanstevns:

“allazov vs tawanchai”

Whilst many have called for the newly crowned bantamweight Muay Thai world champion to face Liam Harrison, one fan (sore_eyelids) has other plans:

“Rodtang vs Haggerty 3”

sanjodori:

“Superson vs Petroyan 2 would be good”

limktg_7132:

“Rematch: Tang Kai vs. Thanh Le”

Plenty of huge matchups are already booked for ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes