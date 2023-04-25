Demetrious Johnson getting hyped two weeks ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson will headline one of the biggest nights in the history of ONE Championship with a fight that is deserving of this status.

On May 5, the promotion will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

With many of the biggest names on the roster making the trip over to compete in front of US fans, who better to close the show than someone who made his name in this part of the world, establishing himself as one of the greatest to ever do it.

In the main event, Demetrious Johnson will have one of the biggest fights of his long and storied career when he faces Adriano Moraes for a third time, the first trilogy of his career.

Both Moraes and Johnson have scored two of the most iconic knockouts ONE Championship has ever seen over each other, setting up a huge third and final meeting between them.

Last time out at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August, Johnson produced the best knockout of his career to get revenge on Moraes and claim the flyweight world championship.

Ahead of his return, Demetrious Johnson shared a post on Instagram as his fight date gets closer and closer:

“2 week booiissss feeling good in the mile high city!! @primevideo @onechampionship”

An added narrative has been thrown into the mix during the build-up to this fight as Johnson seemed to suggest that this could be his last fight ever regardless of the result.

Whilst the MMA world would be collectively heartbroken to see ‘Mighty Mouse’ hang up the gloves for good, there may be no better way for him to go out than his trilogy with Adriano Moraes.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

