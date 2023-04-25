Look back at Adriano Moraes’ stunning knockout of Demetrious Johnson heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Relive one of the greatest wins in ONE Championship history when Adriano Moraes knocked out Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT I.

The odds were immediately stacked against the former reigning ONE flyweight world champion when news of Johnson’s first bid for the world title was announced back in 2021.

The Washington-native had dominated the largest MMA promotion in the U.S., securing a record-breaking 11 straight world title defenses over a span of six years.

Meanwhile, Moraes was building a legacy of his own in ONE Championship.

Incredibly, he underwent four world title reigns within eight years, defending and challenging for the belt six times before finally recapturing the strap again by unanimous decision in 2019.

To this day, Adriano Moraes holds the record for the most wins and finishes in ONE flyweight history, but his statistics were on its own battle against Johnson’s legendary status.

On April 7, the 34 year-old Brazilian stopped Demetrious Johnson in his tracks with a stunning knee knockout to retain the coveted 135lb strap.

Relive the shocking moment below:

Moraes and Johnson will be staking their claims for the world title for the third time on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Their highly-anticipated return on the first card in the United States will take place at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, which has all the fans buzzing with excitement.

Watch the fight below:

This time, Johnson is defending his belt following a revenge knockout win over his Brazilian rival at ONE on Prime Video 1. With both men tied in the series 1-1, expect another fast-paced war from start to finish as they fight to end their rivalry in front of the whole world.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down live from Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will be available to stream for North American audiences via Amazon Prime Video.

