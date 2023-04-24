Demetrious Johnson hints at retirement on Liam Harrison’s podcast

Now in his mid-30s and having been to so many wars in his illustrious career, Demetrious Johnson cannot be faulted if he decides to finally ride into the sunset. It could well come after his fight next month.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is set to return to action on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States, where he will defend the ONE flyweight world title against former division king Adriano Moraes.

It will be a trilogy fight between the two top warriors, who split their first encounters, both by knockout.

Speaking to British striker and fellow ONE fighter Liam Harrison on his podcast, Demetrious Johnson hinted at a possible retirement after his upcoming fight, sharing that if and when he decides to hang his gloves, he will be just fine and satisfied.

The veteran mixed martial arts fighter, who many consider the greatest to ever to do it, said:

“We’ll see, like you said I’ve been in this game for a very long time and I’ve been working on other avenues of life. We’ll see, you know I’m 36 years old, I’ll be 37 after this fight, and you know I’mma just take it day by day. I feel Father Time’s pulling me away from fighting, my kids are competing in jiu-jitsu now, my daughter’s getting older, I love being around the wife, and I love creating content on the YouTube channel, and just other businesses. We’ll see what happens.”

Check out the interview below:

But before he decides whether to continue his fighting career or not, Demetrious Johnson will try to conclude his rivalry with Adriano Moraes in his favor by winning their rubber match at ONE Fight Night 10.

Johnson said he is coming into the contest in the best shape possible and will go all-out to see his cause through.

Johnson-Moraes III headlines ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. It will be held at 1stBank Center in Colorado and is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

