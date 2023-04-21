Demetrious Johnson shows some love in his interview with Ariel Helwani

At ONE Fight Night 10, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will return to the Circle for another huge fight in his legendary career.

Already considered one of the greatest to ever strap on a pair of MMA gloves, the latter part of Johnson’s career has been spent in ONE Championship, facing new challenges.

On May 5, he will look to close out another iconic chapter of his career when he defends his world championship against former champ Adriano Moraes in their third meeting.

Live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Johnson is excited to headline ONE Championship’s first ever event in the United States.

As the huge date gets closer by the day, Johnson has recently been popping up on several platforms for interviews promoting the fight and talking about the current stage of his career.

The most recent of which was an in-studio appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show The MMA Hour. Helwani and Johnson go way back to the early stages in the career of ‘Mighty Mouse’ that has now become a guaranteed Hall of Fame worthy run.

Demetrious Johnson shared a photo on Instagram with the coveted journalist alongside the caption:

“The best in the business always love hanging with @arielhelwani 😝 #mma #passion #mmahour”

Helwani replied in the comments below the post:

“Love ya man! You’re the best. Thank you as always. Enjoyed it very much!"

Check out the full interview with the flyweight world champion below:

Demetrious Johnson will face off with Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10. The entire event on May 5 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes