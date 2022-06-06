"I believe he can be the next challenger for the title" - Adriano Moraes discusses ONE 158 victor Kairat Akhmetov

ONE Championship flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov had a successful outing at ONE 158 on Friday, defeating Tatsumitsu Wada via unanimous decision. That win could very well put Akhmetov in line for a shot at the winner of Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson later this summer.

Sportskeeda's Dylan Bowker had the opportunity to talk to current flyweight champion Adriano Moraes about his flyweight rival. When asked what makes Akhmetov such a good fighter, Moraes said:

"Akhmetov is left-handed. He has a very strong and very fast left hand. Also, he moves very well inside the cage. But the main thing is his sambo and his wrestling, which are very strong. He controls his opponents very well when he's on top."

When asked if he believes Akhmetov is more deserving of a title opportunity than Demetrious Johnson, Moraes responded by saying:

"I don't know who deserves the title shot more. I don't pay much attention to it. It's just up to me to train hard for whoever ONE decides will be my opponent and do a good job. Get in line, whoever comes I’ll beat."

Moraes followed up on his comments that Akhmetov is deserving of a title shot when he said:

"I think he's already shown his worth. He is a former champion and coming off a good streak of victories."

#ONE158 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com Kairat Akhmetov wants a ONE Flyweight World Title shot after his impressive unanimous decision win over Tatsumitsu Wada Kairat Akhmetov wants a ONE Flyweight World Title shot after his impressive unanimous decision win over Tatsumitsu Wada 👀 #ONE158 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/GIbk0Yp3xr

Adrian Moraes looks to a possible trilogy bout with Kairat Akhmetov

Adriano Moraes expressed interest in a trilogy bout with Kairat Akhmetov. With the series even at 1-1, a rubber match is something fans would undoubtedly enjoy watching. When Moraes was asked why he was so adamant about facing Akhmetov again, he said:

"Because I think it’s the most probable [match to happen]. Each of us won a fight. He won one by a very contradictory split decision, but he won. And I won one by unanimous decision. So, I think the trilogy makes perfect sense."

In their first meeting in November 2015, Akhmetov defeated Moraes to capture the ONE Flyweight Championship in a closely contested split decision. In August 2017, they finally ran it back. This time, however, Moraes emerged victorious, scoring a unanimous decision victory to unifiy the ONE flyweight championship.

"I believe he can be the next challenger for the title," said Moraes.

