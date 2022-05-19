"What are your guys predictions on the grand prix first round??" - Demetrious Johnson asks fans about the flyweight Muay Thai action at ONE 157

Demetrious Johnson is excited about the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix at ONE 157, which takes place this Friday, May 20. The ONE Championship flyweight posted on Instagram regarding the tournament. The caption reads:

"What are your guys predictions on the grand prix first round??"

In the comments, one fan asked Johnson about his pick for the Grand Prix, to which 'DJ' responded:

"shh***tt i have no idea!"

The tournament will have its first round on May 20 and will feature some exciting fighters, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon. In March, Johnson fought in a mixed-rules contest against ONE's Muay Thai flyweight champion.

Rodtang pressured Johnson in the first round, which was under Muay Thai rules. In the second, which was under MMA stipulations, 'Mighty Mouse' was able to secure a takedown and finish the fight via submission.

The Thai fighter will now be competing in the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix and his first match will be against British striker Jacob Smith.

Also at ONE 157, former champion Jonathan Haggerty will face Brazil's Walter Goncalves. Haggerty has been calling for a match against Demetrious Johnson for some time now.

What's next for Demetrious Johnson?

After his victory at ONE X, 'DJ' was called out by 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty. The Brit has said that while he is a Muay Thai fighter, he has spent time training in MMA and would be a tougher test than Rodtang.

Ahead of his May 20 bout, Haggerty sat down with Dylan Bowker for Sportskeeda MMA and explained:

"I said it when that fight got announced... I would definitely be a harder fight. My skillset is... more advanced on the ground than what Rodtang's is... You can't learn MMA in the amount of time Rodtang tried to. And me growing up for years, just learning the basics, I think that would be the difference. Yeah, like I said, I'll be a much tougher opponent than Rodtang for Demetrious Johnson."

Johnson does not have a specific opponent in mind but says he would like to return to ONE sometime during the summer. Speaking to Ariel Helwani in April, 'DJ' said:

“It would be summertime. No opponent yet. It’s gonna be July, August, in the summertime. So I got a couple of trips then. I’ll be right back into training camp. I will go to the gym right after this to hit some weights and get back to it.”

Whether in MMA, submission grappling, Muay Thai, or mixed rules, fans would love to see 'Mighty Mouse' fight soon. Johnson is a former UFC champion who set the record for most title defenses in that promotion. However, he is yet to capture gold in ONE.

