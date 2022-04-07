“I’ll be right back into training camp” - Demetrious Johnson will return to fighting soon

It seems that Demetrious Johnson won’t be taking too much rest in-between fights.

Johnson, regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, is looking to get back to fighting in ONE Championship as early as July.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson said he’d like to step inside the circle in either July or August.

'Mighty Mouse’ last fought Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in late March at ONE X. He recorded a second-round submission victory in their mixed-rules fight.

Discussing his return, Johnson said:

“It would be summertime. No opponent yet. It’s gonna be July, August, in the summertime. So I got a couple of trips then I’ll be right back into training camp. I will go to the gym right after this to hit some weights and get back to it.”

The 35-year-old fought just once in 2021. However, he was a busy man in 2019, the year he first competed under the ONE Championship banner. He featured in three bouts, winning them all.

Johnson and Rodtang put on unforgettable performances in their mixed-rules bout at ONE X, with the American ultimately taking the submission win after weathering Rodtang's striking in the Muay Thai frame.

Rodtang dictated the flow of the match in the opening round, but was eventually dragged into deep waters in the second.

Johnson, a natural grappler, slapped on a deep rear-naked choke that slept the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Catch Johnson's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Demetrious Johnson loves the chill vibe in ONE Championship

They may have traded punches in the cage, but Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang were nothing but friendly with each other afterward.

Johnson and Rodtang were seen interacting with with each other in the back tunnels of the Singapore Indoor Stadium after their fight.

Noting that as something he loves about ONE, Johnson told Helwani:

“That’s one of the things I love about the athletes of ONE Championship, we’re all f****** just chill. I’m in the back, Rodtang’s in the back. I said to Rodtang, ‘Hey when I hit you, did it hurt?’ and he goes, ‘Nah!’ and I was like, ‘Okay okay, I’ll take that one.’ And then I go, ‘Okay, okay, did I hit as hard as the other people you fought?’ then he goes, ‘it’s all the same.’ We’re just chill.”

Fans will no doubt be excited to see Demetrious Johnson back sharing the circle with ONE's best later this year.

