"Ain't got people sneaking up on you at the steakhouse" - Demetrious Johnson appreciates relationships in ONE Championship over UFC

Demetrious Johnson has competed in both the UFC and ONE Championship and keeps up with what’s happening in both worlds. As such, he’s happier with how things are going in his new home than his old one.

In an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was asked what he thinks about fighters crumbling after a loss. Johnson revealed that a backstage interaction highlighted why he loves where he is now.

“Stamp Fairtex came to Adriano [Moraes] and she goes ‘I wanted to win so damn bad’ and he goes ‘I know, I know, but today, you have to learn. Today, it was your time to learn.”

Johnson said that a shared area saw several athletes who competed in the ONE X: Grand Finale card sitting together and interacting with each other.

“That’s one of the things I like about the athletes at ONE Championship, it’s like we’re all just f****** chill. I’m in the back, Rodtang’s in the back. You see Angela Lee back with her baby and Stamp, they’re talking. I was talking to Adriano, I was talking to Yuya Wakamatsu, like we’re all athletes, and we’re all professionals. We all want to win and we all want to see each other win and do good."

The American noted how different it is from what’s happening in the UFC.

“We never want to degrade one another. It’s just a different vibe over there. You ain’t got people sneaking up on you at the steakhouse trying to knock your tooth down, you know what I mean?”

The Masvidal-Covington feud doesn’t sit well with Demetrious Johnson

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington had a heated rivalry that spilled outside the cage in March 2022. ‘Chaos’ dominated Masvidal earlier in the month at UFC 272. Later, 'Gamebred' reportedly assaulted his former teammate at a steakhouse in Miami.

In the same interview on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani said that Demetrious Johnson is probably happy to be away from such drama in ONE Championship. Johnson said that it’s just not the proper way to deal with the loss.

“Two grown men… I was like, it’s just not the way you want to do things."

Win or lose, Johnson has always been respectful to his opponents and saves all the aggression for the fight, which is the norm in ONE Championship. At ONE X, it was on full display once again.

Even after he was put to sleep, Rodtang still managed to raise Johnson's hand and show his respect in the middle of the cage.

