"I think I'd do it" - WrestleMania could be in Demetrious Johnson's future

Demetrious Johnson enjoyed the spectacle of WrestleMania weekend and could see himself being a part of it in the future.

This year’s edition of WWE’s biggest event of the year featured the likes of Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul competing in matches that got the crowd going wild.

In an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Johnson was asked if he would be interested in following their lead and possibly making an appearance at WrestleMania in the future, to which he replied:

“Yeah, I think I’d do it, why not? It’ll be for fun, like for a big event like that, WrestleMania, sure, why not man?”

Johnson is known for his quickness while fighting and his post-win celebration suggests he may be able to pull off some aerial stunts if given the chance.

Helwani said that he would be perfect to compete against some high-flying cruiserweights in the ring, but Johnson said he’s not interested in those risky moves.

“I don’t want to be flying around, I’ll just be running around super fast and then jumping on people doing kicks and s***."

Watch Johnson's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Demetrious Johnson prefers ‘Mighty’ as his nickname

WWE was known for its over-the-top characters during its early days, which popularized a variety of costumed wrestlers including Doink the Clown, The Legion of Doom and even The Undertaker.

In the same interview on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani asked Demetrious Johnson if he would use his potential WrestleMania appearance to dress up as the classic cartoon superhero ‘Mighty Mouse’ like his nickname. However, Johnson said he wouldn’t do that.

Helwani noted that Johnson has not embraced his cartoon-inspired nickname and asked if he doesn’t really like it. The former UFC flyweight champion replied:

“I like it, I like ‘Mighty’ better. You don’t get to pick your nicknames. If it was from me, my nickname would just be ‘Black Ice’ or ‘Mighty’. I like ‘Mighty’. When I play games, that’s what my teammates call me, they’re like ‘watch out Mighty!’ So that’s just stuck to me more.”

Johnson shared that he got his nickname from his first coach. He said that he was the smallest fighter in the gym and trained with individuals much bigger than him. His coach saw this and tied it with Johnson’s love for comic books, which led to the nickname.

Johnson now prefers to use ‘Mighty’ and uses the same on his official Instagram page, but his verified Twitter account continues to be @MightyMouse.

