Jonathan Haggerty plans to stay ready in case he’s asked to step in for Rodtang in Demetrious Johnson fight at ONE X

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty scored a hard-earned unanimous decision victory over tough Thai warrior Mongkolpetch Petchyindee on Friday at ONE: Bad Blood. He even took home a US $50,000 performance bonus for his efforts.

Even with his right arm in a sling in the post-fight interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty said he just needs “pop a few painkillers” and he will be ready to go back to training the next day.

‘The General’ wants to stay in shape and stay sharp enough, just in case Rodtang Jitmuangnon drops out of his special rules super-fight with Demetrious Johnson at ONE X, for whatever reason. Haggerty wants to be the one to take on the MMA legend.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“It might be written in the stars. As soon as I get back in the gym, I’m jumping straight on MMA training and I’m waiting for that phone call. Like I said, I think I would be a tougher fight for Demetrious Johnson, in all God’s honest truth. I’m just more athletic, so we’ll see what happens.”

Jonathan Haggerty has said in previous interviews that he knows the basics of MMA, having trained at his father’s gym. He says he may even throw up a triangle choke attempt or two, should he be able to step into the Circle with Demetrious Johnson.

“For sure mate, I’m a born fighter. My dad’s got his own MMA gym. I’ve grown up around MMA fighters and I’ve been doing the basics for years. I would love to do an MMA fight. I’ve always said MMA would be the final goal. And why not have a roll about on the floor? That would be exciting.”

Jonathan Haggerty wants winner of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson

Even if Rodtang doesn’t pull out of ONE X, Haggerty has already expressed his desire to square off with the winner of the highly-anticipated mixed rules spectacle.

Rodtang and ‘Mighty Mouse’ are set to compete in a one-of-a-kind matchup featuring four alternating rounds of different rule sets. Rounds one and three will be Muay Thai rounds, while rounds two and four will be MMA. It’s an intriguing matchup, to say the least, and one that Haggerty seems very much interested in.

ONE X goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26. In the main event, reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee returns from a near-three year hiatus to defend her belt against No. 1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex.

