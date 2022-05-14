Watch: Alternate Angle on the Muay Thai Round in Rodtang vs Demetrious Johnson

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Demetrious Johnson, the mixed-rules contest which captured the minds of the MMA world at ONE X, has its Muay Thai round shown with a unique angle never seen before.

ONE Championship posted the video of the Muay Thai round, which can be viewed below.

This was a mixed-rules contest with a custom rule set. A four-round fight in which rounds 1 and 3 were contested as a Muay Thai bout while rounds 2 and 4 were according to MMA rules. This fight features former UFC champion and all-time great 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson against the Muay Thai Flyweight World Champion Rodtang.

ONE has shared this Muay Thai video ahead of the May 20 ONE 157 event, which hosts many Muay Thai fights. There will be two Muay Thai world championships on the line on the fight card in the main and co-main event.

This event will also feature the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. This tournament features fighters such as Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek Kiatmuu9, and the flyweight champion himself, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

ONE Championship hosts the best Muay Thai fights in the world, and viewers can catch an action-packed card on May 20 at ONE 157.

Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson discuss their fight

The first round of this mixed-rules contest was under Muay Thai rules and, unsurprisingly, the Muay Thai champion did well in it. In round two, the MMA great Demetrious Johnson was able to secure a takedown and earn a submission victory.

Rodtang shared his thoughts on losing this bout on Instagram after the ONE X match. He said:

"Thank you for all of the support that you guys gave me for this fight. It means so much to me. Thank you Mr.Chatree, DJ, and Fairtex .Thank you Yokkao for the support and definitely thank you to all of the fans for supporting me. I hope I will fight again and I will not give up on MMA. I feel so sad for this fight but I will practice and come back to fight even stronger."

'Mighty Mouse' Johnson shared his thoughts also, in the post-fight interview, where he explained:

"I knew it was going to be hell. No one remembers your name if you don't take risks. I knew he was the hardest hitting man in this entire division... 35-years-old, I ain't no spring chicken, but I can still fight."

Rodtang will have his next match at the ONE 157 event in the opening round of the Muay Thai Grand Prix. Johnson will likely be fighting later in 2022 for ONE Championship, but no date or opponent has yet been announced.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Catch them in action on 20 May at 🤛



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship The SLUGFEST between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Walter Goncalves!Catch them in action on 20 May at #ONE157 ! 🤜 The SLUGFEST between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Walter Goncalves! Catch them in action on 20 May at #ONE157! 🤜💥🤛#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/FektMZ7n26

Edited by Akshay Saraswat