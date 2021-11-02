"AJ can beat them all" - Eddie Hearn claims Anthony Joshua can beat both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Despite the fact Anthony Joshua is coming off a loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Eddie Hearn believes the former champion is capable of not only defeating Usyk in a potential rematch, but also Tyson Fury.

Speaking on the True Geordie's Pain Game podcast, Hearn remarked that whilst he believes 'The Gypsy King' could defeat the Ukrainian, he thinks Anthony Joshua can beat both men.

"Tyson Fury I think beats Oleksandr Usyk. I do, because of the size, the movement. I think it's a great fight, it might not be the most interesting to watch. I believe Anthony Joshua can beat them all." (h/t Michael Benson)

Who will Anthony Joshua fight next?

Whilst combat sports fans have been clamoring for a super fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for some time now, it still does not seem any closer to being made.

Anthony Joshua's next fight will be a mandatory rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, similar to what happened with Andy Ruiz. Following Joshua's first loss against Ruiz, the Brit exacted immediate revenge in their rematch. He'll hope to do the same against Usyk. Their upcoming second clash will put Eddie Hearn's above statement to the test.

However, should Joshua come up short against Usyk a second time, that may well signify the end of boxing fans' hopes of a Fury vs. Joshua contest.

Tyson Fury himself is in incredible form, having recently put an end to his rivalry with Deontay Wilder. 'The Gypsy King' picked up his second stoppage victory over 'The Bronze Bomber' in a fight that was dubbed a modern classic.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder

It seems most likely that Fury will face off against Dillain Whyte next. But should he be victorious and should Joshua come out on top in the Usyk rematch, we may yet have an all-British world heavyweight title unification bout between the two boxing titans.

