Al Iaquinta claims to be interested in fighting Islam Makhachev in Russia

'Raging Al' wants Makhachev showdown in Russia

UFC Lightweight Al Iaquinta was recently seen calling out Dustin Poirier for a fight in the near future, however, after failing to secure a bout against the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Iaquinta has now decided to shift his focus on Islam Makhachev.

Al Iaquinta was last seen competing in the Octagon way back at UFC 243 when he lost in the co-main event to Dan Hooker via split decision. With Hooker set to make his return this weekend at UFC Auckland against Paul Felder, 'Raging Al' is still left without a viable opponent against whom he could return to the Octagon against.

Since calling out Dustin Poirier didn't workout for Iaquinta, the latter decided to take to Twitter and claim that he is certainly interested in fighting Makhachev and is willing to put on a show for the fans in Moscow, Russia.

Check out the back-and-forth between Makhachev and Iaquinta below:

NY vs Dagestan gangster. I’m in for Moscow for the great fans of Russia — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) February 19, 2020

With UFC 249 around the corner and the event also featuring a UFC Lightweight Title main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, a bout between Iaquinta and Makhachev could very well be added to the cards.

However, the UFC could instead choose to decide to book the fight for a Fight Night event at some point of time down the road.