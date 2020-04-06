Alexander Gustafsson feels honored following UFC Hall of Fame induction of his fight against Jon Jones

'The Mauler' looks back at his iconic UFC 165 bout against Jon Jones.

Gustafsson explained what it is like for him to finally enter the UFC Hall of Fame.

Alexander Gustafsson vs Jon Jones from UFC 165

At UFC 165, Alexander Gustafsson and Jon Jones competed in one of the most iconic fights in UFC history and this summer, the Light Heavyweight bout will officially be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

While speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Gustafsson spoke on the induction and claimed that it is an honor for him to find a place in the UFC Hall of Fame, as part of one of the best fights to ever take place in the Octagon.

Alexander Gustafsson opens up on UFC Hall of Fame induction

In his recent interview with MMA Junkie, Alexander Gustafsson spoke about the upcoming induction of his UFC 165 bout into the UFC Hall of Fame, stating that it is an honor for him to enter the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame along with some of the very best fighters. He went on to state that his clash against Jon Jones was certainly one of the best fights of all time and it is a big honor for 'The Mauler'.

“It’s a huge honor for me to be mentioned in there with those guys – (the best) of all time. This fight with Jon, we know was one of the best fights ever. It’s big for me. I’m very happy to be a part of it and be up there with all the other guys in that Hall of Fame division. It’s a very big honor for me to be there."

Gustafsson came agonizingly close to winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship back at UFC 165 in one of the greatest fights ever in the history of the promotion.