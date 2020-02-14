Alexander Volkanovski responds to Henry Cejudo's challenge for title fight

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski is a man in demand right now.

Recently, 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung expressed the desire to fight the first Australian born UFC champion. Now UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has issued a challenge to the reigning king of the featherweight division and Volkanovski was quick to aim a sharp dig in response to 'The Triple C'.

Cejudo, who was until recently a 'double champ' plans to do the unprecedented and become the first man in the history of the promotion to win a title in three different weight classes by moving up to featherweight to fight Volkanovski.

Volkanovski however, doesn't seem to believe that Cejudo is serious about fighting him and asked the latter to not make promises he cannot keep.

Volkanovski became the featherweight champion by defeating former champ Max Holloway via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 245 on 14th December 2019 and capping off what was an amazing year for him.

Cejudo however, wasn't active for most of 2019 since beating Marlon Moraes via TKO in the headliner of UFC 238 in June to retain his bantamweight title. He got involved in a war of words with former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, sparking rumors of a clash for Cejudo's bantamweight title but it looks like 'The Triple C' has changed his mind.