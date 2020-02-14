Henry Cejudo issues challenge to recently crowned UFC Champion

Cejudo has certainly set his sights on adding more gold to his collection

From 'Triple C' to 'Quadruple C' - UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo plans to achieve an unprecedented feat by moving up to featherweight to challenge reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski for the title.

Cejudo has never shied away from the outrageous and if his latest claim is true, then fight fans are set to witness a massive bout take place later this year. Cejudo took to Twitter to lay down the gauntlet for the featherweight champ.

Showing my girl the next belt I’m going to snatch! @alexvolkanovski I’m coming for your belt you over grown midget! Quadruple C in the making! #bendtheknee #beltcollector #golddigger pic.twitter.com/broVtWbh02 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 13, 2020

Cejudo has slain the best fighters throughout his UFC career, having beaten the likes of Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes. Cejudo has been out of action for a while now and while it was speculated that Cejudo would defend his title against former featherweight king Jose Aldo, but it looks like that ship has sailed.

Volkanovski had a massive 2019 where he first beat Jose Aldo and then went on to capture the featherweight title from Max Holloway. Volkanovski is on an unbelievable eight-fight winning streak. While there has been no official announcement for this mega fight, it will certainly be a mouthwatering prospect to witness if the fight comes to fruition.