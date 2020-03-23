Alexander Volkanovski willing to face Max Holloway in a rematch from UFC 245

Alexander Volkanovski wants to fight Max Holloway for the second time.

Volkanovski defeated Holloway to win the UFC Featherweight Championship back at UFC 245.

Alexander Volkanovski after his title-winning performance against Max Holloway

At last year's UFC 245 pay-per-view, Alexander Volkanovski pulled-off a major shock when he outperformed Max Holloway and won the UFC Featherweight Championship in one of the most clinical performances ever witnessed inside the Octagon.

However, despite his historic winning performance back at UFC 245, Volkanovski is looking forward to facing Holloway for the second time, as the former wants to cement his place as a worthy champion.

Alexander Volkanovski wants another shot at Max Holloway

At UFC 245, Alexander Volkanovski did put on an impressive performance, as he edged past Max Holloway in a title-winning bout via split decision. While speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Volkanovski did claim that he is willing to face Holloway once again, as he feels there are no clear #1 contenders for the Featherweight strap at the moment.

Volkanovski further labeled Holloway as "a great champion" and stated that this would be the biggest fight of his own career if he hopes to solidify his place as the greatest Featherweight and one of the greatest fighters of all time. Volkanovski told TMZ Sports,

"I want that fight ‘cuz there’s no clear #1 contenders, and I just think that he’s a great champion. And, for me, the biggest fight in my career right now to solidify myself as the best featherweight of all time and one of the greatest of all time. I go and take out Max twice in his prime, people are gonna give me the respect I deserve.”

When can we expect Volkanovski vs Holloway II?

If the UFC gets its schedule back on track as usual for the remainder of 2020, then fans could possibly witness a rematch between Volkanovski and Holloway by the end of this year, a fight that is likely to take place in Australia.