Alistair Overeem claims he is willing to "destroy" Derrick Lewis before his own teammate does

In the main event of UFC Vegas 9, Alistair Overeem once again proved why he is still considered as one of the most feared fighters in the world, as he secured a huge comeback TKO win for himself against Augusto Sakai.

After securing yet another vital win for himself, The Demolition Man was asked if he would be interested in a fight against Derrick Lewis. Overeem responded by claiming that he would happily "destroy" The Black Beast before his teammate Curtis Blaydes does.

Alistair Overeem ready to face Derrick Lewis

With yet another dominant win for himself in the UFC, Alistair Overeem is now slowly making his way back into the UFC Heavyweight Title picture. However, to get himself booked in a rematch against Stipe Miocic, The Reem would have to go through some more big names in the UFC's Heavyweight Division.

One of them being The Black Beast, Derrick Lewis. On the back of a massive win over Aleksei Oleinik in his last fight, Lewis had his eyes on the UFC Vegas 9 main event. So much so that The Black Beast was even live-tweeting during the bout and thought that Augusto Sakai had won Round 1 and 4 against Alistair Overeem.

However, eventually those round scorecards didn't really matter much, as The Demolition Man finished Sakai via a brutal fifth-round TKO. And in the post-event press conference, Alistair Overeem also said that he is definitely interested in a fight against Derrick Lewis. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“Definitely (I’d be interested). Derrick Lewis is just talking c**p. My teammate Curtis (Blaydes) is going to destroy him. I’ll be happy to do that after Curtis – Curtis first.”- Alistair Overeem said at a post-fight news conference.

Derrick Lewis is currently scheduled for a fight against Overeem's teammate Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes, who was victorious over Alexander Volkov in his last bout and now has his eyes set on The Black Beast.