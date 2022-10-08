Aljamain Sterling convinced T.J. Dillashaw is still using PEDs, believes he has the "tools and smarts" to win nevertheless

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes T.J. Dillashaw is likely still using PEDs ahead of their UFC 280 title bout.

Dillashaw was banned from competing by USADA for two years after he failed a drug test following his flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo in January 2019. The 36-year-old was the bantamweight champion at the time and vacated the title before his punishment was announced. The Californian returned to the UFC in 2021 and defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision to earn his shot against 'Funk Master'.

While 'Aljo' remains convinced his opponent is going to be trying in every way to cheat him and the system, the bantamweight champion feels he still has the tools and the skill to defeat Dillashaw. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Sterling said:

"Hell no! [When asked if he believes T.J. Dillashaw is clean]. That guy's a little weasel man. 100% man. That guy knows the ins and outs of the whole thing. He didn't get caught by USADA, he got caught by the New York State Athletic Commission. There's a big discrepancy in that. I know they've tested him a bunch but if they ain't testing him for the gear, then what's the point."

Catch the full interview with Aljamain Sterling here:

Aljamain Sterling shows off his intense training ahead of UFC 280

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has given fans a glimpse into his grueling training regime as he prepares to defend his title against former divisional king T.J. Dillashaw.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' explained that he's focusing heavily on his grappling during this fight camp as he believes it's going to be the key to his victory against an all-rounder like Dillashaw:

"Good morning sessions – Gotta get some good pushes, good rounds with the guys, a lot of up and down, attacking with the takedowns. My mindset today was just to be as aggressive as I possibly can be, pushing the pace, looking for takedown entries even if I don't get it."

Aljamain Sterling added:

"Just being relentless with pulling on the head, hand-fighting and just trying to exhaust the guy while looking for my offensive attack. We had Matt. Matt Serra even jumped in and had some of the guys taking certain positions. I start on the bottom, or they start on top, or they take my back with the hook in, and just working out of those positions."

The 33-year-old Sterling will be hoping to secure his second title defense in a row when he faces Dillashaw, following his split-decision victory over Petr Yan earlier this year.

Watch the full video here:

