"I can't wait to drill my knuckles through your face" - Aljamain Sterling slams 'Mr. Dilla-roids' for 'tough but not dangerous' comments

The rivalry between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw is starting to heat up. 'Funk Master' is defending his bantamweight title against the California native at UFC 280 on October 22. After some intriguing words from Dillashaw, Sterling wasn't too happy and fired back.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Dillashaw had this to say about Sterling not being a true fighter:

"He’s not someone you have to go out there and worry about getting finished or put to sleep. I’ve always known he’s great. He’s got some great skills in what he does. But to me, if I look at him, he’s not a fighter. He’s more of an athlete, which our sport is professional athletes, but we’re all fighters and want to go out there and get that finish.”

Sterling has been underestimated before, especially in the Yan rematch, but discrediting a UFC champion as not being a fighter is harsh. During an episode of The Weekly Scrap, Sterling responded to these claims by saying:

"He thinks it's not going to be a dangerous fight. Meaning he thinks I'm just gonna go out there and grapple the whole time. I can ensure you T.J., that is not what I'm looking to do. 100% not. I can't wait to drill my knuckles through your face... I think you would be ill-advised to overlook my striking. I hope that's what you do because if you do that, it's gonna be a bad night for Mr. Dilla-roids."

Aljamain Sterling plans to give T.J. Dillashaw a "spank on the a**, and tell you thanks for coming"

After the Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt buildup, Sterling has somewhat of a similar promise for Dillashaw. It seems like 'Funk Master' genuinely doesn't like the California native and wants to embarrass him at UFC 280.

During the same episode, the bantamweight champion had this to say:

"I can't wait to be the guy that hands it to you. Hands you your a** on a platter, give you a spank on the a**, and tell you thanks for coming. You played well."

Sterling vs. Dillashaw is starting to get intense, which is another reason to watch UFC 280. Along with the bantamweight title fight, the Abu Dhabi-based event features Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan, Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady, and more.

