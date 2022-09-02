"We don't have 9000 comments of people posting clown emojis and talking s*** anymore" - Aljamain Sterling's coach, Eric Nicksick, talks gaining respect back from fanbase after Petr Yan rematch

Aljamain Sterling was crowned the UFC bantamweight champion following a Petr Yan's disqualification at UFC 259. It may not have been the way in which 'Funk Master' wanted to win the belt, but the victory counted no less.

In the aftermath of the bout, Sterling was subject to much abuse online, with fans calling him out for 'play-acting' in order to get Yan disqualified for the illegal knee that he landed. However, following his victory over Yan in their rematch, 'Funk Master' seems to be facing considerably less criticism.

At least that's according to Aljamain Sterling's coach, Eric Nicksick, who was interviewed by MMAFightingonSBN.

Nicksick had the following to say:

"We took a lot of sh*t, obviously and it is what it is. But, it was funny, Aljo and I were laughing a couple of days ago. I said, 'Hey man, every time you post a picture we don't have 9000 comments from people posting clown emojis and talking sh*t anymore. It's a little different.' I think he has gained that respect back from the overall fan base."

Aljamain Sterling is set to face TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280, and will look to become the first man in UFC bantamweight history to win eight fights in a row.

UFC 280 could be history in the making.

Aljamain Sterling has mixed feelings about TJ Dillashaw, labels him a "weasel"

Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his UFC bantamweight title for a second time when he faces off TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

There were a few possible opponents for 'Funk Master' to face with the UFC ultimately settling on Dillashaw. Sterling was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and was asked how he felt about the matchmakers choosing Dillashaw.

'Funk Master' said:

"I'm very indifferent about TJ, and the main thing is, the guy's a cheating little weasel who's been doing this for years. So, on one side of the coin I respect him because even if you are cheating you still have to have some type of work ethic and drive and motivation to get up in the morning and still put in the work. Kudos to you, you get a hand clap for that. But the second side of it is you've done it the dirty way."

The fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw will be part of an absolutely stacked card at UFC 280. Taking place in neutral territory, neither fighter will feel quite at home in Abu Dhabi.

