Aljamain Sterling responds to fan accusing him of lacking "knockout power" - "How I'm gonna wash my a**?"

Aljamain Sterling hilariously clapped back at a fan who accused him of lacking any knockout power based on how the majority of his fights have been decided.

The Twitter exchange began after the reigning bantmaweight champion addressed another comment towards a fan regarding the likelyhood of Sean O'Malley fininshing him at UFC 292. He noted that 'Sugar' was unable to knockout Marlon Vera or Petr Yan and the same thing will happen in their upcoming title fight. The response led to Twitter user @moisturefersure commented by questioning his knockout power, writing:

"Why are you so jacked but lack any knockout power?"

'FunkMaster' didn't avoid the question, but instead responded at the fan. He used humor to clap back and mentioned that the reason he doesn't have a lot of knockouts on his resume is because the energy required will affect his ability to do other things.

He wrote:

"I have it. I just don’t want to break my hands. How I’m gonna wash my a**??

Aljamain Sterling has shown that he won't shy away from clapping back at fans that discredit his accomplishments in the sport. It will be interesting to see who else he addresses as his main event bout against O'Malley approaches.

Aljamain Sterling predicts early finish against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling is confident that he will make quick work of challenger Sean O'Malley when they meet in the octagon in the main event of UFC 292.

The reigning bantamweight champion took to Twitter to share his prediction for his upcoming title defense, which will also be his final as he noted he will be moving up to featherweight. He mentioned that he believes 'Sugar' will rely heavily on his striking and that the fight will be over in the second round, writing:

"Sean will be a good striking test. But he makes one mistake and he’ll be on his back...GnP TKO, round 2! I’ve seen it play out hundred of times now. Almost time to execute the vision"