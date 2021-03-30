All you need to know about Paddy Pimblett, the latest official addition to the UFC roster

The UFC has officially signed former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett. The two promotions took to social media to announce that Pimblett has joined the UFC roster.

Known as Paddy The Baddy, Pimblett first appeared in the UFC fan rankings last week. This sparked a conversation of him being possibly signed to a contract with the promotion, and that is indeed what has happened.

On Monday, the UFC took to their various social media handles to officially welcome Paddy Pimblett to their roster.

Everything you need to know about UFC's latest signing, Paddy Pimblett

Paddy/Patrick Pimblett is a 26-year-old Mixed Martial Artist from Liverpool, England. The Baddy has been a professional fighter since 2012 and marked his Cage Warriors debut shortly afterward.

For about eight years, Pimblett rose to stardom under CWFC and went 8-1 with the promotion before winning his first title with Cage Warriors.

In September 2016, The Baddy captured the Cage Warriors featherweight title by defeating Johnny Frachey. Pimblett did so via a remarkable first-round TKO to win the 145-lbs belt at the Liverpool Arena, formerly known as the Echo Arena.

Following the win, Paddy Pimblett recorded his only successful title defense when he beat current UFC fighter Julian Erosa. The Baddy went on to drop the belt to Nad Narimani. After his title loss to Narimani, Pimblett took a year off and made his return as a lightweight fighter.

In his latest Cage Warriors fight, Paddy Pimblett put on a spectacular performance and defeated Davide Martinez by submission inside a minute and 37 seconds. The victory was Pimblett's second straight triumph and his third win in his last four fights. Pimblett's latest victory seems to be the one that sealed the deal for him with the UFC.

When could Paddy Pimblett make his UFC debut?

Having penned his first UFC contract, it should only be a matter of time before Paddy Pimblett makes his promotional debut. The Baddy is expected to join the stacked UFC lightweight division, and it remains to be seen who his first opponent in the promotion is going to be.