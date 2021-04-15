All you need to know about the T-Mobile Arena ahead of UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

Ever since its opening in April 2016, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, has played host to some of the world's biggest sports and entertainment events.

The T-Mobile Arena is regarded as one of the top sports and entertainment hotspots today - from MMA and professional boxing to hosting concerts and other entertainment industry events.

The T-Mobile Arena officially opened on April 6, 2016, in a joint venture between MGM Resorts International and the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG).

Wireless network operator T-Mobile acquired the naming rights to the arena in January 2016. The T-Mobile Arena is eponymous and carries the American company's name.

Top-tier German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom (DT) and Japanese conglomerate holding company SoftBank Group are among the notable shareholders in T-Mobile.

The T-Mobile Arena has hosted some of the most significant combat sports events ever – including the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fights and the "money fight" between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. The multi-purpose indoor arena is located on the iconic Las Vegas strip in Paradise, Nevada.

Serving as the home venue for the NHL's (National Hockey League) Vegas Golden Knights, the T-Mobile Arena doesn't limit its sphere to just sporting events. It's known for hosting many entertainment extravaganzas such as concerts starring some of the world's biggest entertainers.

Events featuring Metallica, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Garth Brooks, Fleetwood Mac, Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears, Bon Jovi, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Drake, and many more world-renowned artists have taken place at the T-Mobile Arena.

Several events have featured artists in individual concerts, whereas multi-star extravaganzas are also not uncommon at the T-Mobile Arena.

Access to the T-Mobile Arena comes through a development project known as The Park, which features a dining and retail space between the Park MGM casino hotels and the New York-New York hotel and casino.

Several notable UFC events such as UFC 200, UFC 202, UFC 207, and UFC 229, to name a few, have taken place at the T-Mobile Arena. Back in March 2017, the UFC and the T-Mobile Arena signed a seven-year deal whereby the promotion would be an official tenant of the arena.

The much-discussed trilogy between longtime rivals Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is scheduled to transpire at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. The T-Mobile Arena, which will play host to the event, will go down in the history books courtesy of the event.

UFC 264 is a unique event, as it’ll be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the US that a full-capacity crowd will return to watch a UFC event in the fight capital of the world: Las Vegas.