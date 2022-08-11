“He has a lot of weaknesses” - Amir Naseri says Jonathan Haggerty is far from a perfect fighter

Tiger Muay Thai product Amir Naseri is scheduled to make his second appearance inside the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1, ONE Championship’s mega-sized debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. There, the Iranian-Malaysian striker will look to earn his first win under the ONE banner, but that will be easier said than done.

Naseri will meet Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout. Originally scheduled to be a part of the tournament, Haggerty was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed illness. He has his opportunity to fight his way back in against Naseri on August 26.

Taking a moment away from training to speak to ONE Championship, Amir Naseri said he believes that ‘The General’ has plenty of strengths, but also believes he has some glaring weaknesses that he intends to exploit in their clash.

“I think [Haggerty] has three things – his speed, technicality, and intelligence. Those are his strengths. However, he has a lot of weaknesses, too. He does not have much power and a variety of strikes.”

While Jonathan Haggerty isn’t necessarily known for knockouts inside the circle, ‘The General’ has 11 knockouts across 19 career victories, just shy of a 60 percent finish rate.

Given that Amir Naseri is a very tough competitor, it’s very likely that Haggerty won’t finish Naseri, but the advantages that Haggerty carries in striking, speed, and fight IQ may prove to be more than enough to best Naseri when the two meet later this month.

Amir Naseri is ready to move on from his underwhelming debut at ONE 157

Making his promotional debut as part of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, Amir Naseri was given the tough task of facing Savvas Michael in the quarter-final round.

Unfortunately for Naseri, ‘The Baby Face Killer’ delivered a top-notch performance to punch his ticket to the second round.

“I wasn’t really myself or in my best form mentally and physically. However, that debut fight has allowed me to get the ball rolling, and I am starting to feel like myself ahead of this next fight.”

Eager to get into the win column, Naseri jumped at the chance to face a decorated Muay Thai practitioner like Jonathan Haggerty.

“When they offered me this fight, I took it right away, really. I’m looking forward to winning the fight and dominating Haggerty. I didn’t second guess it for a second. I took it right away. That was the mentality when I first got the offer to fight against Haggerty.”

