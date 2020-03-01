Amanda Nunes reacts to Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer's wins from UFC Norfolk

The UFC Women's Featherweight Division was certainly well-represented at tonight's UFC Norfolk card and reigning UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes sure did keep a close eye on how things unfolded tonight.

With both Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer picking up vital wins tonight, it now remains to be seen what's next for the division and which woman the UFC will book for a title fight against Amanda Nunes in the future.

Amanda Nunes reacts to UFC Norfolk bouts for the women's featherweights

As seen at tonight's UFC Fight Night 169, Megan Anderson put away Norma Dumont via TKO in the third round of their bout, whereas, in the co-main event of the evening and in the second women's Featherweight fight of the night, Felicia Spencer got the job done over Zara Fairn dos Santos via first-round TKO.

With a potential title shot on the line for either woman, it remains to be seen what decision the UFC makes from here onwards but one thing we do know for sure is the fact that Amanda Nunes is ready for any challenger that comes her way.

The reigning UFC Women's Featherweight Champion took to Twitter and sent out the following message:

I like both winners tonight. Now it’s up to the @danawhite I’m ready for either. 🦁 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) March 1, 2020

What's next for Amanda Nunes?

Amanda Nunes is reportedly set to fight on the upcoming UFC 250 card and it remains to be seen if either Anderson or Spencer will get a shot at the gold when UFC makes its return to Brazil.