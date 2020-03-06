Amanda Nunes set to defend the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250

Amanda Nunes will be putting her Featherweight Title on the line

According to an initial report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Amanda Nunes is reportedly set to defend her UFC Women's Featherweight Championship for the very first time at UFC 250 against Felicia Spencer.

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer set for UFC 250

At UFC 232 in December, Amanda Nunes defeated Cris Cyborg within 51 seconds to win the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship and in doing so, 'The Lioness' became a Double Champion.

However, since then, Nunes has been busy focusing on the Women's Bantamweight Division and hasn't been active in the Featherweight Division but all that is about to change at the upcoming UFC 250 pay-per-view.

Breaking: Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, per Dana White. First defense of the 145 pound belt. And Spencer, whew. She will have fought Cyborg Justino and Amanda Nunes within a span of 10 months. pic.twitter.com/3Tz4MfPjch — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2020

As noted, Nunes will be defending the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship for the very first time against Felicia Spencer. With Spencer recently securing an impressive TKO win over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos, 'Feenom' has earned herself a title shot ahead of Megan Anderson, who was also in the conversation for a shot at Nunes' Featherweight strap.

When is UFC 250?

UFC 250 is scheduled for May 9, 2020, and will be hosted at the Ginasio do Ibirapuera, as Amanda Nunes prepares to defend her UFC Featherweight Championship in her native land of Brazil.

Another title fight that has been confirmed for UFC 250 is Henry Cejudo defending the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Jose Aldo.