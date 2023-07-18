Amir Aliakbari reveals trash talk between him and Anatoly Malykhin during intense ringside scuffle

Apart from the nine action-packed bouts at ONE Fight Night 12 last weekend, the frightening scuffle between Amir Aliakbari and Anatoly Malykhin was perhaps one of the biggest highlights of the evening.

After taking out Dustin Joynson with some brutal ground and pound, a fired-up Aliakbari boldly called out the two-division world champion, who was watching live inside Lumpinee Stadium.

This sparked an in-ring confrontation between the two behemoths, who jawed at each other and even figured in a brief shoving match.

ONE commentator Mitch Chilson was even caught in the crossfire, as he was “sandwiched” between the hulking heavyweights.

Once tensions cooled down, Aliakbari divulged what transpired between him and the double champ.

In his OFN12 post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, the 35-year-old revealed the unpleasantries that he and Malykhin hurled at each other:

“Actually, we did talk and we had kind of words over the things that we are going to do [to each other]. Both of us agreed that this fight should happen as soon as possible.”

Safe to say, a rematch between Aliakbari and his former tormentor is the next fight to make.

The Iranian wrestler found himself staring at the arena lights at ONE: Revolution in 2021, when Malykhin detonated a crushing left hook to his chin.

That bitter taste of defeat still lingers for Aliakbari and is now hellbent on righting that wrong.

Aside from the bad blood that these two share, there’s also no denying that Aliakbari has the case as the rightful no.1 contender in the stacked heavyweight ranks.

The AAA Team affiliate has won his last three matches in dominant fashion, smashing Mauro Cerili, Brandon Vera, and most recently, Joynson.

