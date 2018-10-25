×
Amir determined to beat the odds at Brave 17

Hari Bhagirath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    25 Oct 2018, 21:19 IST

Ahmed Amir determined to reboot his career with a win
Ahmed Amir determined to reboot his career with a win

Ahmed Amir (8-2-0) will make his return to Brave Combat Federation after his first loss in the 5 years of his professional career at Brave 11. The only active fighter from Egypt has had a long time for preparation ahead of his return, after his loss at Brave 11 at the hands of Cleiton Silva. The loss put a stop to his 7 fight win streak.

Amir shifted bases to Bahrain to focus on his training at the KHK MMA Gym in Bahrain. However, he will be entering the cage at Brave 17 as the underdog against the undefeated John Brewin, who had an extensive amateur career ahead of his clean professional record consisting of three wins. 

“I had been called an underdog throughout my career. But as a fighter, one has the responsibility to fight against odds. I believe I have received the best training leading to the fight with a fight team that is among the best in the world and that accept the best in me. So it is my responsibility to fight and win”, says Amir. 

Amir made his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation against Jiu-Jitsu legend, Richie Martinez. The Egyptian star went forward with three consecutive wins at Brave Combat Federation before suffering his first career loss.

At the same time, John Brewin had made an impactful promotional debut with Brave Combat Federation by defeating the Bronze medalist at 2016 IMMAF World Championships, Hardeep Rai. The defeat was the first for Hardeep in his professional career. 

“Hardeep Rai had trained at KHK MMA Bahrain and my opponent has a win against him. This makes it a win against him something really important for my fight team. KHK MMA Fight Team is like a big family and a win is the least I can give back”, added Amir.


Ahmed Amir will face John Brewin at Brave 17
Ahmed Amir will face John Brewin at Brave 17

Amir is the first fighter from the Middle East to have trained at SBG Ireland under the head coach, John Kavanagh. Amir has currently moved down to the lightweight division of Brave Combat Federation, where he won his first fight against Sweden’s Erik Carlsson. The lightweight fighter believes that he will have the advantage of training with diverse fight teams.

“Underdog is an overused word in MMA. I understand that my opponent is experienced and good, however this is about who is more hungry and want the win more. I am determined to grab this win no matter what. It will not be easy, but I am determined to give my best and showcase more amazing fights that will make my career remarkable”, said Amir.

Brave 17 marks the first International Mixed Martial Arts event to take place in Pakistan. The bout will take place on 27th October at the Nistar Sports Complex in Lahore, Pakistan.

Hari Bhagirath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
