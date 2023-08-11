Anatoly Malykhin unbothered by ‘regular’ and ‘slow’ Reug Reug: “He doesn’t have the skills”

Two-division king Anatoly Malykhin is willing to defend his world title against a worthy opponent. Unfortunately, the Russian superstar doesn’t view any contenders that are up to his level in ONE Championship.

‘Sladkiy’ has steamrolled his way to the light heavyweight and heavyweight crown in just over two years at the Singapore-based promotion, and he’s prepared to continue his reign for as long as he can.

One possible contender has recently emerged in the form of ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane. The Senegalese wrestling specialist earned a convincing unanimous decision win over Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, August 4.

However, the Golden Team representative didn't make much of his foe’s victory inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last week. Although he acknowledges that ‘Reug Reug’ did put up a good fight, Anatoly Malykhin thinks the Senegalese’s arsenal will not leave him in any sort of trouble.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Sladkiy’ said:

“He doesn't have the skills to surprise me. He's a regular, slow heavyweight.”

There’s no denying that the 35-year-old kingpin is on another level compared to his nearest contenders. His undefeated record and slate at ONE Championship prove that he is the best at what he does.

While there is no date or confirmation on his next world title defense, fans can expect Anatoly Malykhin to do no less when he steps inside the circle or the ring next.

