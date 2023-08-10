Anatoly Malykhin on at ‘Reug Reug’ and ‘Buchecha’s’ conditioning: “They were both so exhausted”

The heavyweight matchup between Oumar Kane and Marcus Almeida was arguably the most exciting fight of the stacked ONE Fight Night 13 card.

The two bruising heavyweights collided in a pivotal heavyweight contest that the capacity crowd inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium absolutely fell in love with.

Although fans got to the edge of their seats watching Kane and Almeida trade leather, Anatoly Malykhin wasn’t that too impressed with the two monsters.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion said in an interview with ONE Championship that both ‘Reug Reug’ and ‘Buchecha’ failed to manage their gas tanks well during the contest.

The two fighters put on a tremendous pace during the fight. But things ultimately slowed down in the final round since their bodies weren’t built for a match with such a high tempo.

Malykhin said:

“They were both so exhausted they couldn't even talk after the fight. They have to train smarter and up their cardio, so they don't get exhausted like that.”

Although they were running on fumes by the final five minutes, the first two rounds saw Kane and Almeida put on a heavyweight spectacle.

‘Reug Reug’ was flying in the first round tagging Almeida with combinations the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion only saw for the first time in his career.

‘Buchecha’ retaliated with his grappling but Kane had some tricks to get back to his striking advantage and even nullified some of the BJJ legend’s grappling.

Despite utter exhaustion, the two fighters still put on some solid work in the third before Kane got the nod for the unanimous decision win.